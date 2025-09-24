A volatile situation

Lethal fires have become an unfortunate way of life for Bangladeshis, as not a day goes by without an incident of a fire making the headlines. The recent industrial fire in Gazipur is just the most recent one, once again reminding us of how dangerous such incidents can be without the proper measures in place to prevent them.



According to reports, the incident took place at a chemical warehouse in Tongi, in the Sahara Market area, with two of the firefighters having sustained 100% burns and the warehouse officer also receiving significant burn injuries. This is nothing if not a smaller scale reminder of the horrors of the 2022 fire at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda -- a catastrophe that claimed over 50 lives, including those of firefighters, and exposed the lethal cocktail of illegal chemical storage and inadequate safety protocols.



The core of this problem has always been impunity. The practice of storing highly volatile chemicals in tin-shed warehouses is in itself a red flag, however, for such deadly cargo to be stored in a commercial area such as a market is tantamount to a ticking time bomb. These establishments operate in blatant violation of zoning laws and safety regulations, putting thousands of lives at risk for the sake of commercial convenience. The fact that such a warehouse could exist in a populated market area points to a catastrophic failure of oversight by relevant authorities.



A sweeping campaign of enforcement and accountability have long been needed in this case. To this end, the government must immediately launch a comprehensive audit of all chemical storage facilities, especially those operating in and around Dhaka and Chittagong. The administration must also ensure the relevant legal provision is strengthened to hold repeat offenders accountable, including significant financial penalties and criminal prosecution for endangering lives.



We cannot get accustomed to deadly fires any more than we already have -- the fire in Tongi was a warning in a long line of such warnings.