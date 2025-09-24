Monitoring dengue is a good start

For years, dengue fever in Bangladesh was a seasonal affliction, its arrival anticipated with the monsoon rains -- that reality is now clearly a relic of the past as dengue has morphed into a year-round public health crisis, with cases being reported well into the winter months, fuelled by a combination of factors.

This new normal demands an equally fundamental shift in our response -- from a reactive, seasonal campaign to a sophisticated, continuous, and integrated strategy. And it is against this backdrop that the recent launch of the Dengue Watch dashboard by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) must be carefully examined.

This move towards a data-driven, real-time response system is a commendable and necessary step forward. The platform’s promise to generate actionable insights and improve coordination between agencies represents a milestone in modernizing our public health response. However, a dashboard, no matter how sophisticated, is ultimately a tool for management, not a method for mosquito control.

The sobering reality that the administration, and indeed the wider populace, must confront is that the crux of containing dengue has always been, and remains, the relentless suppression of the Aedes mosquito population. For years, our efforts have been criticized as cyclical and superficial at best -- intensifying fogging and public awareness campaigns only after hospitals are flooded with patients. The DNCC dashboard can tell us where the outbreak is exploding, but it cannot, on its own, eliminate the breeding grounds in our homes, streets, and construction sites.

Which is why, while we strongly advocate for the success of the dashboard to be studied and, if feasible, scaled up nationwide, this technological leap must be bolstered by a parallel revolution in our on-the-ground mosquito control strategies. The administration must explore and integrate cutting-edge vector control technologies such as the controlled release of sterile male mosquitoes, which has shown significant promise in curbing the Aedes population in trials globally.

One of the key identifiers of a truly developing nation is in how much it invests in its public health infrastructure -- given that dengue is perhaps the most unshakable public health crisis at the moment, this is where we should start.