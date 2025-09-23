Submerged every rainfall

By now, any heavy rainfall in our capital city means just one thing: Our streets, in practically every area of Dhaka, all but disappear beneath rainwater. It is truly saddening how it is almost accepted that heavy rainfall would result in waterlogging.

We can appreciate Dhaka North City Corporation administrator, Mohammad Azaz, at least acknowledging what residents have long known, that it is years of negligence, of unchecked urbanization and the prioritization of industries at the expense of the environment has created a city that goes underwater with every episode of rain.

Dhaka’s waterlogging has never been simply an environmental problem and very much a governance one. It is the result of policy inertia, unregulated urbanization, and a planning culture that has long treated sustainable infrastructure as an afterthought. Even our rivers, once lifelines, have been reduced to toxic bodies of industrial waste while the canals meant to carry away stormwater have been clogged -- not just with plastic and waste but simultaneously apathy and disregard.

While solutions will not happen overnight, and this must be understood, this can be no reason for the lack of comprehensive planning to address this issue. This appears to be a city that cannot be saved, yet it is an endeavour that must be undertaken. Of course, it begins by having the transparency needed in budgeting, the accountability needed in execution, and above all else, the urgency needed for concrete action.

The citizens of Dhaka have every right to expect a functional city -- one where the city does not get submerged with every rainfall.