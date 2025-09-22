Do not sacrifice nature for concrete

Bangladesh’s very identity is tied inextricably with its vast natural bounty -- from our lush greenery to a diverse ecology, they all come together to make the great nation we all live in. While the continued development of our country is inevitable, and indeed should be expedited, it needs to be understood that development should never come at the cost of our natural gift.

And it is in that context that the Roads and Highways Department's (RHD) plan to expand the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway through the heart of the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary needs to be re-evaluated as it is quite glaringly misguided in its approach putting the safety of our wildlife at stake.

According to a recent Daily Star report, the RHD plans to expand a 63km section of the 148km-long two-lane highway into a six-lane one. As things stand, animals around the locality are in danger of being run over by incoming vehicles, which means any expansions of the highway would make it near impossible for wildlife to cross the stretch at all. To this end, warnings from the Forest Department need to be taken into cognizance.

The argument for the highway expansion, ostensibly to serve the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, is familiar and myopic -- a plan that sees a forest not as a complex, life-sustaining ecosystem but as an inconvenient obstacle between two points on a map. It stands to reason that widening this road will lead to more animal deaths, fragment critical habitats, and sever key elephant corridors.

As experts argue, there are other avenues worth exploring -- upgrading the Chittagong-Banshkhali-Pekua road, for instance, could provide a viable alternative route for port traffic, bypassing the sanctuary entirely. It is imperative that the administration, in this case, err towards the advice of the experts and listen to its own Forest Department for a change.

For Bangladesh, a country that stands at the forefront of the battle against climate change, any and all development must be sustainable. We cannot sacrifice nature for concrete.