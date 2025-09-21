Away from the city

It is a fundamental tenet of balanced national development that no single city should bear the overwhelming burden of a country’s economic and demographic growth -- when a nation’s prospects become tethered to the fortunes of one sprawling metropolis, it creates a precarious reality. That is what happened to Bangladesh, as practically every part of our national economy is concentrated squarely on the capital city.

To that end, a recent joint research project by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) and the Policy Research Institute (PRI) has put a startling number on the cost of our nation’s abject centralization: An estimated 6-10% loss in GDP.

While Dhaka has historically been a powerful engine of growth, it is evident that the engine is now overheating, to say the least. The economies of scale which once fuelled its rise have been overtaken by crippling congestion costs, pollution, and dire diseconomies of scale. Which is to say that Dhaka is choking on its own success, and the nation’s economy is choking along with it.

The roots of this crisis are squarely institutional. As experts at a recent PRI seminar highlighted, we suffer from a critical absence of a national urbanization policy and a dedicated ministry to steer it. Furthermore, we lack the specialized city planning skills required to manage modern urban centres, a deficit that must be urgently addressed at all levels of governance.

We can already see the results of this deficit, as Dhaka’s overpopulation and industrial concentration has taken a tangible toll on factors such as air quality and others which define quality of life for citizens.

The path forward requires decisive action. The administration must embrace deliberate decentralization as a national strategic priority, this means empowering unified, decentralized city governments with the real authority and resources to manage their affairs transparently. It also means investing time, effort, and resources into exploring alternative ideas such as satellite cities to ease pressure away from the capital.

It is time to look beyond the capital and unlock the vast, untapped potential of the entire nation.