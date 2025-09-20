The children we leave behind

A recent report from the Dhaka Tribune has laid bare a silent crisis that has long perpetuated in plain sight and can no longer be ignored -- children, as young as eight, inhaling glue fumes from plastic bags and slipping deeper into substance abuse while thousands pass them by without a second glance.



While we are a resource-starved nation, and it is difficult to be able to look out for every person in our society, these are the sort of persistent issues that demand attention, a crisis that is both systematic and preventable.



Many of these children are orphaned, abandoned, or separated from their families, drawn into addiction not by choice, but by desperation. The response to address this issue -- one that is certainly not new - has been underwhelming at best.



We as a nation may have made remarkable strides in digital innovation, overall poverty reduction, and resilience to disasters. Yet, when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable citizens, we continue to be alarmingly ineffective. There is always talk of building an inclusive and humane Bangladesh. If that is the case, then we need to see concrete action.



Social safety nets and a robust child protection infrastructure are possibly the most viable means to tackle this crisis. More shelter homes with trained staff, trauma-informed care, and vocational training along with having proactive outreach teams to engage with these children where they are on a regular basis.



It is equally important to dismantle the networks that prey on these children, those who recruit these children and exploit their innocence.



In the long run, these are children that must receive a path to be able to integrate into society. This starts with education programs tailored to street children, along with appropriate community mentorship.



Every child lost to addiction and neglect is a failure. We cannot claim progress until we acknowledge this.