We need better protection against floods

Pro-active maintenance, timely repairs, and long-term strategic planning are non-negotiable

UNB
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 12:33 AM

The partial collapse of about 70 metres of the Teesta Bridge embankment in Rangpur's Gangachara upazila tells us two things that need immediate attention. 

One is that we continue to remain vulnerable to floods and the flow of water from upstream, and we must continue to identify and fortify our lands and our people. With how climate change continues to make floods worse, and Bangladesh being among the most threatened nations, there is no alternative.

However, given that the relevant officers had informed of the dangers but no steps had been taken to prevent this collapse, this must act as a wake-up call for our overall infrastructure maintenance culture. 

Indeed, this failure, threatening over a thousand families with displacement and risking vital road connectivity, starkly illustrates the consequences of neglecting regular, pro-active repair efforts. 

It is a shame that, be it embankments in a state of disrepair or buildings, roads, and highways collapsing or constructed precariously, meaningful intervention is only taken once the crisis becomes acute.

Our vulnerability to river erosion and flooding, not to mention all the other accidents that occur that are not related to nature, necessitates a maintenance culture that is preventive rather than reactive.Waiting for disasters to strike before acting does nothing but increase the overall cost - be that socially, economically, or environmentally. 

Pro-active maintenance, timely repairs, and long-term strategic planning are non-negotiable and the failure to do so results in the loss of lives and livelihoods. This recent embankment collapse should thus galvanize both policy-makers and the public to commit to maintenance as a national priority.

