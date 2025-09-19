Expanding our export potential

At this stage, to say that we are overly dependent on our RMG industry as far as exports go is a colossal understatement; while calls for diversifying our export basket have now been ongoing for years if not decades, the reality is that over 80% of our exports continue to be RMG products.

While the RMG industry will continue to be our most important export sector, given the pace at which the world is changing, it is imperative that Bangladesh takes the issue of export diversification seriously, or risk being left behind as an economy. This is a potential threat that should not be overlooked, especially with our potential graduation next year from a least developed country (LDC) that would see us losing many perks afforded to LDCs.

To that end, we applaud our nascent semiconductor industry for daring to dream bigger.

The Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA) has laid out an ambitious roadmap to transform the sector into a $1 billion export hub by 2030; with the global semiconductor market projected to surpass $1 trillion by the end of the decade, our nation, with its growing pool of engineers, might just have the foundation needed to play a meaningful role.

We see the rationale behind the BSIA’s call for public-private partnerships, international branding, and a National Semiconductor Act -- it reflects sound, strategic thinking that we expect the relevant authorities concerned to pay serious attention to.

However, vision alone is never enough, and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and other relevant bodies have to simultaneously ensure that any incentivizing policies are grounded in data.

What must be understood though is that our economic resilience depends on diversifying our export basket -- be it semiconductors or pharmaceuticals, IT services or agro-processing. As such, the BSIA’s proposal could be a test to see if we are ready to evolve and have the ambition to finally begin to write a new chapter in our export story -- one that is no longer dependent but dynamic.