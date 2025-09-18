Too hot to handle

Over the decades, Bangladesh’s climate has decidedly shifted to being warmer, with the mercury rising for the majority of the time at any given year, while the colder months ostensibly keep shrinking in number.

In that context, a recent report by the World Bank reveal some startling effects, stating that the extreme heat scorching our fields, factories, and streets is systematically crippling our productivity and burning a hole through our economic potential.

According to the report, the economic toll of extreme heat reached a staggering $1.78 billion -- roughly 0.4% of our GDP last year -- vanishing into hot air. More noticeable is the loss of 250 million workdays last year alone -- which are not mere statistics but days of income lost for a day-labourer, missed production targets in a garment factory, and delayed construction projects. Furthermore, when temperatures soar past 37 degree Celsius, the human capacity to work plummets.

To say that this is a direct assault on the industry and resilience that power our nation’s growth, would be an understatement.

The economic toll of rising temperatures is twofold: the direct physical impact: First, heat exhaustion and stroke among our workforce, notably in the critical 36-65 age bracket; second is the wave of health issues that keep people from work -- spikes in diarrhea, persistent cough, and respiratory diseases, which double in the summer months.

This is one of the most immediate, visible effects of climate change. Bangladesh, despite its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions, is on the front line of a climate catastrophe it did not create -- the imperative to act lies heavily on the world’s industrialized nations. To that end, the promises of loss and damage funds must now transition from conceptual debates in international forums to tangible financial flows that help nations like ours adapt and compensate for economic losses that are already underway.

However, while we rightfully demand global accountability, we must also look inward and forward. To that end, our national development strategy must be reoriented around sustainable urbanization to forge livable cities, which takes green spaces and factors such as air quality into cognizance.

Bangladesh’s economic future depends on how coolly and wisely we act today.