Reversing the retreat

We need a targeted, multi-pronged strategy that treats female labour force participation as a national priority

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 08:24 PM

For over a decade, the narrative of Bangladesh’s remarkable economic ascent has been inextricably linked to the steady entry of women into the formal labour force. Women comprise the overwhelming majority of our nation’s economic engine, which is the RMG sector, and thus it is absolutely crucial for the administration to ensure that the glass ceiling keeping women from truly being more economically empowered is well and truly shattered.

Unfortunately, if the recent Labour Force Survey -- conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics -- is any indication, it appears our labour force has shrunk by 17 lakh in a single year, with women accounting for almost the entire decline. Such a contraction, the first since 2010 according to the survey, threatens to undermine the very foundations of our continued development and demands an immediate, thoughtful, and decisive policy response.

It is clear that our usual approach to tackling declines will not suffice when it comes to this particular issue -- we need a targeted, multi-pronged strategy that treats female labour force participation as a national priority.

The first step would be to obviously commit to job creation, which means industrial policy must actively incentivize promising new, high-value sectors, with a specific focus on creating opportunities for women. Similarly, infrastructure support which ensures measures such as safe transportation, the establishment of daycare centres at workplaces and industrial zones, and the enforcement of strict anti-harassment policies are also imperative.

Financial institutions and development agencies need to design products that provide women entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas with the capital, market access, and information they need to thrive beyond the farm. Simply catering to an urbane women demographic would do a disservice to the overwhelming majority.

The entry of women into the workforce was one of the greatest success stories of modern Bangladesh, which is why their retreat is a threat we cannot afford to ignore. Ensuring women can participate fully, fairly, and productively in the economy is a fundamental economic imperative for our nation.

