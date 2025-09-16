We need more recreational space

We commend the recent High Court decision to halt the construction of the elevated expressway over Panthakunja Park and Hatirjheel waterbody. This move, which is naturally supported by environmentalists and civic activists, is a welcome change that for once is correctly prioritizing the preservation of vital green and blue spaces.

Beyond merely halting construction, this is also an opportunity to begin committing to expanding and enhancing the capital’s recreational spaces - one that has only dwindled over the years. With our unchecked urbanization, the value of parks and waterbodies cannot be overstated.

Such spaces offer critical environmental benefits such as air purification, temperature regulation, and flood control in addition to mental and physical health advantages for citizens by supporting outdoor activities, reducing stress, and offering a space for social interactions.

Prioritizing infrastructure projects at the expense of open spaces has long hampered our quality of life. It is time for us to rethink our meaning of development and instead invest in accessible, well-maintained parks and waterfronts that foster community well-being, ecological balance, and a more sustainable urban growth.

Any meaningful urban planning should embrace green spaces as indispensable public assets. While our past has not recognized the value of our natural resources, this decision by the High Court to suspend construction could be a turning point.

Dhaka’s, and the rest of the nation’s, development must include the health of its environment. By nurturing more recreational spaces, we invest in the future happiness and resilience of citizens and begin to make our cities greener and more liveable.