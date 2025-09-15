The burning need for fire safety

The fire that gutted at least 17 shops in a T-shirt manufacturing market in Gazipur’s Chandana area in the early hours of Sunday is, tragically, a story so familiar it reads like a broken record. While no casualties were reported, the extent of the losses means that livelihoods will invariably be affected.



While the immediate cause of this particular fire remains undetermined, the underlying causes are -- and have been for years -- staring us in the face with grim inevitability: Whether in the dense industrial areas or in the residential high-rises of our urban centres, our relationship with fire safety is one of profound negligence and a fatalistic acceptance of disaster.



The heroic efforts of the fire service, who managed to control the blaze in under an hour, are commendable, but their bravery is consistently exploited as the only line of defense for a system that has failed at every prior level. When it comes to fire safety, prevention is paramount, much like a disease.



There are several factors which contribute to fires being considered just another way of life for Bangladesh, not limited to a culture of impunity and negligence in which building codes, national fire safety guidelines, and factory laws are routinely flouted. Furthermore, a gross failure of enforcement means agencies tasked with ensuring compliance are often under-resourced, understaffed, and, at times, compromised by corruption.



A good case in point would be the continued existence of chemical warehouses in densely populated residential areas. There is absolutely no justification for volatile chemicals to be stores in an apartment building, and despite a government ordinance to relocate such deadly cargoes to dedicated areas, next to no enforcement has been carried out.



The government must empower and hold accountable its enforcement bodies to conduct rigorous, surprise inspections and shut down operations that violate codes without exception. A failure to do so risks everything being burned down.