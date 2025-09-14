Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fighting dengue requires unwavering commitment

We have known for a long time now that the solution will not be found in hospital wards as the problem predominantly lies in neighbourhoods, communities, and stagnant water bodies of our cities

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 12:02 AM

One need only look back two years ago to see just how devastating dengue can be when left unchecked -- the 2023 epidemic not only resulted in record numbers of infections and deaths but also managed to bring the entirety of the Bangladeshi healthcare apparatus to its knees. To that end, the most recent figures from the Directorate General of Health Services, citing 245 new hospitalizations in a single day, are a stark reminder of a just how persistent a public health threat dengue continues to be for our nation.

We have known for a long time now that the solution will not be found in hospital wards as the problem predominantly lies in neighbourhoods, communities, and stagnant water bodies of our cities -- our failures in containing dengue can be ascribed directly to our failures in controlling the population of the dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito. Indeed, our current approach, heavily reliant on sporadic fogging drives, has proven time and again to be woefully insufficient.

Given the severity of the dengue crisis in our country, it behooves the administration to bolster existing reactive mosquito control measures with more innovative and pro-active methods. Our municipal bodies must move beyond ad-hoc clean-up drives and institutionalize a permanent, accountable workforce to identify and destroy Aedes breeding grounds, but more importantly, the authorities must urgently explore and pilot innovative biological control methods that have proven successful elsewhere.

To that end, one of the most promising techniques is the release of sterile male mosquitoes: When these sterilized males mate with wild females, the resulting eggs do not hatch, leading to a rapid decline in the mosquito population. This method is targeted, environmentally friendly, and offers the potential for long-term suppression.

The 2023 dengue epidemic was a national tragedy and a clear indictment of our public health preparedness. We need a comprehensive, multi-pronged, and scientifically-backed national mosquito control policy, funded adequately and implemented with unwavering commitment.

Read More

Lifting the curse of graduate unemployment

Journalists are more than graduates

Poverty is making a comeback

Bagerhat high school on my mind

From stalls to strength

Attendance matters

Latest News

Men’s T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh lose to Sri Lanka by six wickets

Lifting the curse of graduate unemployment

Journalists are more than graduates

Poverty is making a comeback

Sharmeen for building country afresh by remembering July martyrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x