Fighting dengue requires unwavering commitment

One need only look back two years ago to see just how devastating dengue can be when left unchecked -- the 2023 epidemic not only resulted in record numbers of infections and deaths but also managed to bring the entirety of the Bangladeshi healthcare apparatus to its knees. To that end, the most recent figures from the Directorate General of Health Services, citing 245 new hospitalizations in a single day, are a stark reminder of a just how persistent a public health threat dengue continues to be for our nation.



We have known for a long time now that the solution will not be found in hospital wards as the problem predominantly lies in neighbourhoods, communities, and stagnant water bodies of our cities -- our failures in containing dengue can be ascribed directly to our failures in controlling the population of the dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito. Indeed, our current approach, heavily reliant on sporadic fogging drives, has proven time and again to be woefully insufficient.



Given the severity of the dengue crisis in our country, it behooves the administration to bolster existing reactive mosquito control measures with more innovative and pro-active methods. Our municipal bodies must move beyond ad-hoc clean-up drives and institutionalize a permanent, accountable workforce to identify and destroy Aedes breeding grounds, but more importantly, the authorities must urgently explore and pilot innovative biological control methods that have proven successful elsewhere.



To that end, one of the most promising techniques is the release of sterile male mosquitoes: When these sterilized males mate with wild females, the resulting eggs do not hatch, leading to a rapid decline in the mosquito population. This method is targeted, environmentally friendly, and offers the potential for long-term suppression.



The 2023 dengue epidemic was a national tragedy and a clear indictment of our public health preparedness. We need a comprehensive, multi-pronged, and scientifically-backed national mosquito control policy, funded adequately and implemented with unwavering commitment.