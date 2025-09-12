A milestone for national development

The recent recognition that unpaid household and care work in Bangladesh accounts for a staggering 18.9% of the country's GDP is unquestionably a landmark moment that was long overdue. Valued at a staggering Tk 6.7 trillion in 2021, this figure is nothing if not the immense but historically invisible economic contribution predominantly made by women -- who accounted for 85% of this labour.

Such acknowledgment finally quantifies the vital role played by women in sustaining households and communities. With that said, recognizing and acknowledging will mean nothing if there are no concrete efforts in place to integrate these contributions into our economic planning and policy. Indeed, as stated in the report on the findings, recognizing, reducing, and redistributing unpaid care work are essential next steps -- not just for more gender equality but also fostering growth.

Recognition validates the labour women perform, reducing the burden through family-friendly workplace policies and expanded care jobs helps mitigate inequalities, and redistributing care responsibilities among men cultivates fairness and social change. These are the sorts of measures that could prove to be pivotal in transforming our age-long societal attitudes and ensuring women's contributions are no longer ignored.

It is equally critical to note the importance of data in this endeavour. Just yesterday, this newspaper editorialized that the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) suspending the Labour Force Survey (LFS) was a misstep - the very survey that assisted with the findings that legitimize the importance of unpaid household and care work and helps with understanding the full scope and economic value of unpaid care work.

For now, we commend the recognition of unpaid household and care labour. That it was valued at nearly one-fifth of GDP is a significant stride toward equitable economic recognition and social justice. However, it is now imperative to translate this acknowledgment into concrete policy action, and ensure that it is truly a milestone for gender equality and national development.