The next chapter in Bangladesh-China relations

With Bangladesh continuing its attempts at rebuilding the economy, we must not fail to keep one eye towards our future; indeed, the stakes for this future have never been higher. At this critical juncture, as has been stated previously, it is our strategic diplomacy that will play a significant role in ensuring that we remain on the right track.

To that end, China has unquestionably emerged as among our most valuable partners; FY2024 saw bilateral trade between the two nations reach $17.35 billion - yet we are some distance away from truly exploring the full potential of this alliance. Despite the impressive numbers when it comes to overall trade, that Bangladesh’s exports to China remained a very modest $715m shows a trade imbalance that is certainly a challenge, but could also be seen as an opportunity.

Moreover, if the recent meeting between the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and China’s Ambassador Yao Wen is any indication, both nations have a shared ambition - for Bangladesh, it is to diversify its export basket that has long almost exclusively relied on its ready-made garments while for China, it is assisting Bangladesh to develop its sectors in order to have more significant Chinese investment such as ICT, renewable energy, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

However, if we are to truly elevate this partnership, it is Bangladesh that must start addressing long-standing structural barriers -- from the policy gaps to the bureaucracy and red tape to the limited infrastructure -- that have deterred deeper engagement with other potential allies and investors alike. A nation such as China offers far more than just capital but also critical technology transfers and capacity building that can help empower Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and take them to the next level.

The next chapter of Bangladesh-China relations must be built on mutual respect, transparency, and the shared vision for sustainable development, ensuring in the process that Bangladesh becomes a more diversified, innovation-driven economy.