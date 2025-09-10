Getting education right

Bangladesh has certainly made notable strides in education and literacy over recent decades, with current literacy rates reported just below 78% as per the Bangladesh Economic Survey 2024. However, while literacy rates are important, it is essential for Bangladesh to cultivate the right kind of education that is suited to the demands of the 21st century if we are to sustain socio-economic progress.

To say that our current education system requires change would be an understatement. With the objectives of SDG 4 being to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all, we continue to fail to bridge the chasm that has long existed in our education, with a fraction of the population receiving the education and facilities that are necessary for the world we are in today.

This disparity is evident not just among rural and urban education, but also arises due to gender inequities and being held back by retrograde systems. Even beyond access, quality teaching is compromised by teacher shortages, inadequate training, and outdated curricula that have historically focused on rote memorization rather than critical thinking or innovation.

This newspaper and others have brought to attention the low proportion of GDP allocated to education -- less than 2% and far below global recommendations. This translates to much of the expenditure going towards operational costs rather than pedagogical development or innovation. All it leads to is a lack of alignment with the job market -- thereby undermining our potential demographic dividend.

If we are serious about being a knowledge economy and maintaining growth momentum, we must reform education with an emphasis on relevance, creativity, and skill development. We expect policies that will foster inclusive learning environments with equitable resource distribution and strengthened teacher capacity, with a curriculum that prepares students to compete globally. All of this will happen when government spending on education not only increases, but allocates smartly.

Our future prosperity therefore hinges not just on increasing literacy rates but on transforming our education -- one that is fit for the modern world.