Negotiating our future

We must ensure continuity, technical expertise, and a deep understanding of global trade architecture when we go for these negotiations

Pexels
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 08:20 AM

There is understandable excitement regarding Bangladesh’s upcoming graduation from least developed country (LDC) status. However, while this milestone reflects decades of economic progress, it also signals the end of preferential trade policies that have long assisted our growth. 

To that end, we agree with experts calling for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation, ensuring that our exports do not stagnate, that we can continue to explore markets, and above all, keep the economy ticking while safeguarding our interests - especially as world trade becomes increasingly complex and competitive. Indeed, the urgency for us now is looking ahead; instead of lamenting what will be lost, we must focus on building what must come next. 

There is no questioning the fact that Bangladesh’s future competitiveness hinges on its ability to negotiate favourable trade terms in this more demanding global arena. Trade negotiations are no longer the domain of ad hoc committees or reactive diplomacy. 

Given the challenges that lie before us, we must ensure continuity, technical expertise, and a deep understanding of global trade architecture when we go for these negotiations. We agree with Lutfey Siddiqi noting that trade negotiations could not be approached casually. 

With plans of investing in specialists drawn from government, academia, and industry, it is imperative that this plan continues, and the initiative to develop a dedicated pool of trade negotiators continues without delay and is the first step.

From securing market access to navigating complex rules of trade, our post-LDC era demands strategic foresight. Bangladesh continues to battle the odds, and we hope that we continue to proactively turn our vulnerability into leverage, and our aspirations into achievement.

