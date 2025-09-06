Humanity above all

It is unfortunate how we live in a world often fraught with conflict and division, with increasing midstrust and tensions. It is precisely at times like these must we remember our collective humanity, and attempt to assist those who need it most.

To that end, Bangladesh’s decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake in the country is the sort of hope and compassion that we need more of in this world.

Despite grappling with our own economic and social challenges, we must be proud that our leaders have chosen this path of empathy, extending a helping hand to a neighbouring nation at a time when they need it most.

Such a gesture sends an important and powerful message, that humanity can and should transcend borders and politics. Such an act of solidarity goes beyond just the delivery of aid and reminds us that countries in this region ought to look out for one another.

It is when nations prioritize compassion and understanding that foundations for stronger relationships are created, and it is all parties that benefit.

This is a lesson that the region of South Asia should take to heart; all of us share numerous challenges, from poverty and displacement to natural disasters and political unrest. It is precisely to overcome such hardships that unity must prevail.

Bangladesh’s contribution shows that even countries facing their own difficulties can remain compassionate and giving - a trait Bangladesh has shown in spades with how it has continued to shelter the over million Rohingya refugees.

Let this be a call to action for all nations in the region to nurture empathy, rebuild trust, and forge alliances that are built on respect and understanding, thereby ushering in the regional harmony and collective resilience that has long been missing in this region.