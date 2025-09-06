Saturday, September 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Journalists being attacked does not bode well for democracy

Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in violence against journalists in August

Photo: Unsplash
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 10:12 AM

Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of the public, holding power to account and ensuring the citizenry is informed, which is why a free and vibrant press is the bedrock of any functioning democracy. 

The critical nature of the work journalists do necessitates that the state fulfills its fundamental responsibility to provide an environment where journalists can work without fear, guaranteeing not only their physical safety and security but also protecting them from precarious employment and institutional pressure that stifles their duties.

To that end, the latest monthly report from the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) reveals that Bangladesh is failing catastrophically in this basic duty. According to the report, Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in violence against journalists in August, among other demographics, with 39 incidents affecting 72 journalists. Among the affected journalists, one journalist was murdered, 11 threatened, five assaulted, 33 injured, one arrested, two charged, and 19 others were dismissed from their jobs.

Indeed, the past month witnessed the high profile cases of journalist Md Asaduzzaman Tuhin being murdered in Gazipur, Anwar Hossain Sourav being assaulted in the same part of the city, and the body of Bibhu Ranjan Sarker being recovered from the River Meghna.

This alarming surge in attacks on the press cannot be viewed in a vacuum -- it is inextricably linked to the broader landscape of lawlessness detailed in the same HRSS report. The 67 incidents of political violence, the mob beatings, and the unchecked border killings paint a picture of a state struggling to uphold its most fundamental duty: The protection of its citizens.

All of this is in the backdrop of the interim government’s complete failure to implement any of the recommendations prescribed by its own reform commissions, one of which -- a media reform commission -- was meant to ensure that journalists be treated well alongside the overarching goal of revitalizing Bangladesh’s press landscape.

A nation cannot call itself a democracy when those who are entrusted to keep the powers-that-be in check are left to fend for themselves, either in terms of job security or indeed their personal safety. 

Topics:

Journalists
Read More

Media workers need job security

Pilger and the meaning of bold journalism

Journalists are not the enemy

Protecting the fourth estate

When the spell breaks

We expected better

Latest News

RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Awami League flash procession at Tejgaon: 7 put on remand, one sent to jail

Chhatra Dal seeks temporary ban on DU Facebook pages ahead of Ducsu polls

Hasina accused of ordering assassination attempt on Bobby Hajjaj

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x