Looking ahead with cautious optimism

The Moheshkhali-Matarbari Development Initiative (Midi) is rightfully being stated as a transformative leap for our economy; with projections of $150 billion in GDP contribution and the creation of 25 lakh jobs across ports, logistics, tourism, and marine industries, to say that this is among the most ambitious projects ever conceived in this country would not be an exaggeration.

Indeed, we are impressed by the project’s executive chairman, Ashik Chowdhury, being pro-active in his three-phase plan stretching from 2025 to 2055 which envisions a future not just for infrastructure, but a new city and economy.

However, as this megaproject gets the green light, we must not forget the projects of our past, and the many promises that were made but failed.

From numerous projects that did not even get beyond the planning stage, from underutilized economic zones, and even the Padma Bridge and the Dhaka Metro Rail that saw delays and increased costs, our track record with long-term infrastructure ventures has unfortunately been far from ideal.

Thus, to ensure that this project indeed realizes its full potential and brings the returns that have been outlined, it will be our ability to minimize or outright eliminate political volatility, bureaucratic inertia, and environmental oversight that ensures it. Else, they will once again derail what at this stage are well-intentioned plans for national development.

In addition, while the initiative’s scope includes eco-tourism and forest conservation, balancing industrial ambition with ecological stewardship will require more than rhetoric. Bangladesh’s challenges with regard to climate change are well documented, and with such a project, there is always the risk, as we have seen historically with regard to our unchecked urbanization, that the environment and natural ecosystems will pay the price.

Moheshkhali could very well be our gateway to finally harnessing the blue economy and making our presence felt in global trade. However, these ambitious dreams we have must be tempered with discipline. Optimism is warranted but blind faith will not help us.