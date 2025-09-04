The road to nowhere

To say that Dhaka’s livability has decidedly decreased over the years would be an understatement. One of the key factors which contributes to this dip in quality of life can be attributed squarely to the capital’s rapidly rising temperatures, which stems from decades of poor urban planning and a perennial lack of any sustainability strategies.



Of course, the global climate crisis has also ensured that the regular, expected months of March through June being the hottest period in Bangladesh has changed. Indeed, over the past few days, the nation has seen periodic spikes in temperature to as high as 36 degree Celsius, and the effects are most keenly felt in our urban centers.



This is referred to as the Urban Heat Island effect, which dictates that cities with densely packed structures and overabundance of concrete tend to trap more ambient heat from the environment, making the evenings and nights much hotter than they would be. The Urban Heat Island effect arises from poor planning and overzealous urbanization schemes, which usually comes at the cost of greenery and natural coverage.



One of the best ways for Dhaka to cool itself down has always been through the establishment of more dedicated green spaces, such as parks, greenways, community gardens, arboreta, etc. As things stand, Dhaka only has a handful of parks to its name as dedicated green spaces, which are woefully inadequate in tackling the Urban Heat Island effect inherent to such a densely populated metropolis.



It has been evident for quite some time now that our capital city needs more dedicated green spaces -- not only do they drastically lower the temperature around us, more trees also help regulate the air, which is absolutely necessary given just how frequently Dhaka tops lists of cities with the worst air quality in the world.



The interim government has proven that it understands the myriad environmental challenges facing Bangladesh, investing sizable time and resources to cleaning up dormant canals as an example. It must now recognize that our urban development schemes run counter to a healthy life, and do the needful to ensure that more dedicated green spaces are part and parcel of how our cities develop in the near future.