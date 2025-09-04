We must accelerate our transition to renewables

It is concerning that, despite our attempted policy efforts and targets to increase the renewable share in electricity generation in the nation to 15% by 2030 and 40% by 2041, fossil fuels still dominate about 98% of the energy mix.



While it is true that Bangladesh simply does not have close to the current capacity to completely phase out its dependence on fossil fuels, we remain overly reliant on them. Given Bangladesh’s growing energy demands as a nation, it is vital that we have the best possible mix so that we move towards becoming a more sustainable economy.



Bangladesh is already among the most vulnerable nations to the effects of climate change, and this heavy reliance on fossil fuels perpetuates unsustainable environmental and economic challenges and worsens these effects. To that end, accelerating renewable energy deployment becomes essential -- not only for environmental sustainability but equally for economic stability and energy security.



At the regional level, however, enhanced South Asian cooperation is vital for meeting the growing energy needs sustainably. Countries in the region have complementary resources and a collaborative approach will be essential to lower costs, improve energy security, and accelerate adoption of renewable alternatives.



Most importantly, this transition to renewable energy cannot happen without developed nations - the ones who are responsible for the climate crisis we are in - shouldering their responsibilities to ensure climate justice.



Bangladesh, despite being one of the countries most affected by climate change, has contributed minimally to global emissions, yet bears disproportionate costs. Wealthier countries must increase financial and technological support for nations such as ours to transition to renewable energy sources as well as climate adaptation.





While we are in the midst of ongoing challenges when it comes to meeting our energy demands, we must realize that we can ensure a more sustainable future only if our policies and practices start prioritizing the importance of meeting this energy demand through renewable sources.