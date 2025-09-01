An investment worth making

Bangladesh’s investment climate has long been hamstrung by bottlenecks arising from a host of administrative shortcomings, the primary being a culture of corruption and needless bureaucratic red tape. For a country on the precipice of shedding its least developed country (LDC) tag, one which aspires to attain middle income, allowing these bottlenecks to fester is not only detrimental to our country’s long-term goals, but also potentially devastating to short-term economic well-being.

To that end, recent findings by the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) are a clear warning sign -- the nation’s investment climate has come to a standstill. The immediate human cost of this investment freeze is painfully evident, as reports of suicides among entrepreneurs and the alarming rise in "theft, robbery, and extortion" are a direct result of economic despair. The fact that industry titans like Bata and Singer -- which apparently have never incurred losses in the last 60 years in Bangladesh -- are reporting losses underscores that this is a systemic issue, not a problem confined to the vulnerable small-scale sector.

This slowdown cannot just be attributed to Bangladesh’s nigh unshakable inflation, as the roots of this stagnation are, and have always been, structural. Chronic deficiencies in energy supply, inefficient logistics, and, most critically, a climate of political uncertainty have created an environment where both local and foreign investors are hesitant to commit capital.

Furthermore, the business community’s apprehension regarding the upcoming LDC graduation is a signal the administration must at least consider. While graduation is a badge of honour, it demands a more competitive and efficient economy -- the call for a postponement, then, is less about reluctance and more about a palpable lack of preparedness. We have always been of the opinion that the transition must be managed strategically, with policies which enhance our competitive edge rather than expose our weaknesses.

If the interim administration wishes to improve Bangladesh’s investment climate, it must make concerted efforts to introduce some much needed stability in our political landscape, clamp down on corruption and unchecked bureaucracy, and commit to large-scale public investment in energy and logistics infrastructure. Anything less will see our economy bleed itself dry.