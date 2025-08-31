Ending border violence lies on India

Killings along the border Bangladesh shares with our closest neighbour India have long been a troubling phenomenon -- the result of the Indian Border Security Forces’ (BSF) inane “shoot on sight” policy. Indeed, it feels as if not a week goes by that newspapers report on Bangladeshi citizens being fatally shot at by the BSF.

Which is why, the prospect of both the BSF and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) reaching a shared consensus that the prospect must come to an end is all the more welcome. To that end, the recent joint statement issued at the conclusion of the 54th DG-level conference between the BGB and the BSF offers a familiar sense of hope, one that we must celebrate with a sense of caution.

The central pledge -- to work towards stopping the indiscriminate shootings and killings of innocent Bangladeshi nationals by the BSF -- is one we have heard in various forms over successive dialogue. This time, however, the agreement feels a bit more urgent, its scope broader, and the issues raised by Bangladesh more pointed. Which is why, while we acknowledge the positive diplomatic engagement, we must insist that this agreement be treated not as another iterative step, but as the final word that translates into tangible, irreversible action.

Indeed, that the BSF chief reiterated his commitment to preventing the recurrence of border killings by adopting additional precautionary measures and intensifying night patrols in vulnerable border areas is a sign of accountability, even though both measures are the absolute bare minimum we should expect from them. Furthermore, the goal of reducing border killings to zero, through joint awareness programs and socio-economic initiatives, is laudable -- but for the families of the victims of shootings over the years, these remain abstract promises.

Perhaps the most concerning, and relatively newer, phenomenon highlighted in the meeting is the issue of illegal push-ins. In the recent past, New Delhi’s had claimed that those deported were illegal migrants, a claim which had always rung hollow due to its utter lack of transparent proceedings. This phenomenon must be made more transparent and due process followed to the letter.

The onus lies heavily on the Indian side to stop border killings and push-ins. Yet another failure on our neighbour’s part to live by its promises should not be accepted by Bangladesh.