The fight against poverty must be won

In a developing country like Bangladesh, which is seemingly on the cusp of becoming a middle-income economy, a rise in poverty can undo much of the economic progress which has been made thus far. When a significant portion of the population is forced to spend every waking moment securing their next meal, it leaves little to no room for innovation, education, and entrepreneurship to flourish.

Which is why, the recent findings by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) are about rising poverty rates in our nation, are not just a matter of concern but rather a deafening alarm bell for policy-makers and citizens alike.

According to the PPRC, Bangladesh’s poverty rate has skyrocketed to 27.93%, which is a stark jump from 18.7% in 2022, while 55% of the average family’s monthly expenditure is now spent solely on food. The near-doubling of the extreme poverty rate to 9.35% is even more alarming, indicating a depth of hardship that is inhumane and unacceptable.

These numbers paint a picture of an economy in severe distress. With such a staggering percentage of a household income being channelled solely towards nutrition, it leaves precious little for healthcare, education, or savings, making families acutely vulnerable to any further shock, such as an illness or a job loss.

Furthermore, the study reveals a worrying divergence in fortunes between urban and rural households -- while rural incomes have seen a slight uptick, urban families are now trapped in a deficit economy, their incomes declining and expenses exceeding earnings.

The report identifies three specific factors which have contributed to the spike, namely the Covid-19 pandemic, persistent inflation, and political/economic uncertainty. Bangladesh has yet to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic, but it is still getting there, but it is the ever-present forces of political instability and our time-honoured culture of corruption which requires long-term, sustained solutions.

It has been evident for some time now that Bangladesh needs a new social security architecture that addresses chronic health issues and supports the most vulnerable. We need policies which stimulate job creation and curb the insidious culture of bribery that still plagues public services.

The fight against poverty is the fight for Bangladesh’s future itself. We cannot afford to lose it.