A sickness in our society

To say it is shocking and appalling to learn that rates of sexual violence against children have increased by 75% in 2025 -- at least 306 girls and 30 boys victimized in heinous acts from January to July 2025 which was 175 in the same period 2024 -- is a gross understatement.



It speaks to a national failure of catastrophic proportions that we routinely are unable to protect the most vulnerable in our society. That the first seven months have crossed previous annual totals is a damning indictment of our nation’s social, legal, and institutional safeguards.



What is most disheartening is that it is the same set of issues that continue to perpetuate and exacerbate this sickness; perpetrators continuing to exploit weak law enforcement and family pressure and societal stigma silencing victims to ultimately receive no justice.



While the numbers are damning, in reality, they are likely only a fraction of the full picture; due to all of the stigma, the majority of such incidents remain under-reported, and with such weak follow-through and a sluggish justice system, it is no wonder that victims continue to suffer in silence.



There comes a time when the nation, collectively, must state that enough is enough. There is an immediate need for a collaborative and resolute approach involving government, law enforcement, educators, community leaders, and civil society - it is the only path forward.



From better training of teachers to ensure children’s safety, to more awareness campaigns to educate families, to strengthening overall law enforcement to stop such predators from being emboldened, there is no shortage of tasks that must be undertaken to start ridding our nation of this terrible reality.



We simply cannot tolerate inaction and delays while children’s lives, and the very future of our country, continue to be destroyed.