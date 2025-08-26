Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Occupational safety must become a national priority

There is an urgent need to align our ambitions with our practices

Update : 26 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM

The recent news of a worker dying after falling from the sixth floor of a building while working on the roof should give us cause for pause, and bring up questions that are not addressed about worker safety - especially in sectors such as construction.

Indeed, with our aspiration to graduate from a least developed country (LDC) to a middle-income economy, in addition to economic growth, there must be other criteria, such as providing safety and security to workers across sectors, that are prioritized. 

That there were a reported 1,432 workplace deaths in 2023 alone, and over 700 last year, with hundreds of these being construction falls, is a stark indictment of the neglect in worker safety and occupational health measures in the country. 

While this is unacceptable for any nation, it is especially so for one that is poised to take a leap forward - economically and socially.

Thus, there is an urgent need to align our ambitions with our practices - one that is suitable for a middle-income country. That workers are still falling to their deaths, that there is such a lack of safety equipment, will simply not do. The sectors which collectively account for the majority of these deaths, such as construction and transport, must be the ones prioritized.

If we are to indeed be a better version of the nation we have been all these years, then it starts with not treating workers’ lives as dispensable but rather sees them as the crucial assets they are. We cannot afford to lose hundreds of workers every year to preventable workplace accidents.

 

 

