Victims of erosion are sold down the river

In Bangladesh, river erosion is a perennial and devastating fact of life which inundates thousands of hectares of land and displaces countless families and communities every year. While the nation rightly fears floods and cyclones, it is the silent, creeping disaster of erosion that often inflicts the most profound and lasting poverty, wiping out generations of wealth and stability in a matter of months.

The recent incident in Lalmonirhat, where the Teesta and Dharla rivers have once again left thousands homeless and landless, is merely the latest chapter in this ongoing national crisis.

According to reports, thousands of families along the Teesta and Dharla riverbanks in Lalmonirhat face uncertainty as relentless erosion continues to wipe out homes, farmlands and livelihoods, indeed, over the past decade, numerous families have become landless as croplands and houses have disappeared into the riverbeds. The accounts of farmers affected by this newest crisis, who stare at an uncertain future as the river devours their last remaining land, are a stark indictment of our persistent national failure to protect citizens from such a known and predictable threat.

While the Water Development Board’s acknowledgment of nearly 25 erosion spots and its plea for funds for geo-bag dumping are noted, this reactive approach is precisely the problem. Those living near riverbanks cannot continue to wait for their homes to be swallowed before the administration finally decides to act.

The interim government, unburdened by the short-term political cycle, has been in a unique position to break this cycle of despair and focus on more pro-active measures to counter the threat of river erosion. This requires investing in more advanced monitoring and forecasting systems, establishing a robust early warning system, empowering local governments and communities with data, and sustainable engineering solutions such as tree planting.

This is a river that we have gone down for far too long.