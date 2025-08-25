Moving away from urban decay

Dhaka is nothing if not a monument to flawed urbanization -- a concrete jungle in which planning has become lost to the forces of unbridled growth, our capital city consistently ranks among some of the worst cities in the world in terms of pollution, while its dense population leaves little in the way of breathing room for citizens, broadly speaking.

For Bangladesh, a country on the frontlines of the climate crisis, the sustainable development of its capital is nothing if not an absolute necessity for its citizens. To that end, the path forward has always been clear: It demands immediate, aggressive action to curb environmental decay and a committed strategy of decentralization.

Dhaka’s plight is a microcosm of the challenges facing Bangladesh in the here and now, as the city is being choked by the very engines of its growth. The recent statement made by the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change adviser regarding the government’s active promotion of sustainable development through various initiatives and citizen engagement offers some hope, but this is an issue that gets paid lip service ad nauseam, and it is high time that citizens received some actionable change.

To that end, the government’s announced initiatives such as a crackdown on industrial pollution, special measures for the rivers around Dhaka, and a renewed anti-polythene campaign, are absolutely welcome. But while we agree with the adviser that the public has as much of a role to play in retaining the environmental integrity of their immediate surroundings, Dhaka’s primary issue is infrastructural.

Of course, the primary remedy for much of Bangladesh’s developmental failings lies in how centralized its economy and administrative operations have become. The relentless influx of people and commerce into the capital has created an unsustainable pressure cooker of a city, and the solution is to stem this tide by creating viable, attractive economic and administrative hubs across the country and relocating much of the industrial hubs further away from the centre.

Sustainable urbanization is inextricable with decentralization for Bangladesh, it is the only way through which the equitable, democratized development of the rest of our nation can be achieved. Getting this right should be paramount.