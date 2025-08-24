Resuscitating our healthcare

Bangladesh's public healthcare sector has, for too long, failed to serve the people. Despite some commendable strides made in certain health indicators, the system at its core remains plagued by deep-seated structural deficiencies which betray the public’s trust, failing to deliver care with either efficiency or transparency.

The recent struggles of the interim government to implement sweeping reforms across the healthcare sectors are nothing if not yet another microcosm of this broader failure. According to a recent Daily Star report, the administration has, over the past one year, struggled to implement a series of reforms it had initiated to improve the state of medical care, leaving behind a trail of unfulfilled promises and succumbing to political inertia.

The political capture of any bureaucracy is the primary roadblock to meaningful reform, fostering an environment where accountability is absent and corruption can thrive. When that bureaucracy is healthcare, it literally puts lives at stake.

Some recent steps -- promising promotions for thousands of doctors and reducing prices of stents and essential drugs -- are commendable, but are tantamount to a drop in the ocean as far as problems go. Such short-term measures do not, for instance, address the core issues of widespread medical malpractice or the systemic incompetence that leads to routine misdiagnoses. Similarly, they do not build new capacity -- a perennial issue for our public and private healthcare sectors -- or instill a culture of transparency and ethics among medical professionals.

Healthcare is one of the core components of how a country is measured by outsiders looking in, and while the barrier to entry is much lower for us compared to even some of the most developed of nations, there are still issues which need to be addressed in order to make it truly inclusive and efficient.