A win for conservation efforts

We applaud the government’s ambitious Tk 40 crore initiative to protect the Asian elephant population, restore habitats, and curb human-elephant conflict.

he three-year “Elephant Conservation Project”, implemented by the Forest Department under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will run from July 2025 to June 2028 and is the sort of initiative we would like to see more of from a nation that speaks highly of its natural resources but unfortunately has not done enough in recent years to preserve it.

Indeed, such a project demonstrates that developing nations such as ours that are facing numerous socio-economic challenges can and must simultaneously take serious strides to protect their natural environment.

By creating sustainable habitats and implementing scientific conservation methods, we are setting a positive example, acknowledging that wildlife conservation is something that will sustain the intricate balance of nature and offers long-term benefits for overall well-being.

Projects such as these also question the traditional narrative of national progress being centred on rapid economic growth, yet often at the expense of environmental degradation. However, a sustainable future demands that developmental success be measured not just by GDP but also by a nation’s ecological and environmental health.

It is now imperative that this project does not face any hurdles in its implementation. Given its three-year timeline, we expect successive administrations to also understand the significance of such an initiative, and only build from it to include other such forward-thinking projects that protect our environment and biodiversity.

Bangladesh, and many other developing nations, are home to some of the world’s richest biodiversity. With the right support and thoughtful planning, we can ensure that protecting wildlife and the natural environment becomes a central component to our nation-building efforts.