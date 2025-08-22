Giving domestic workers what they've earned

The government’s proposal to include domestic workers in the new labour law is a historic and long-overdue step, one that could finally offer some justice and dignity for what has long been among the most marginalized workforces of this nation.

Domestic workers, predominantly women, have, ever since our inception as a country, been excluded from any and all legal protections and social recognition. To say this has been a travesty would be an understatement, as there is no questioning their vital contributions.

Domestic workers have earned the same legal rights and protections as other workers. Recognizing them as part of the workforce, as recommended by the Labour Reform Commission, is thus a necessary affirmation of their labour.

The reality has been one we have long known; tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and caregiving are complex and essential, and that we have failed to recognize them as such is a collective societal and governance failure.

To that end, as we look to rectify this wrong, it is important that the recognition is not reduced to just being on paper. If we are to ensure meaningful impact of such a directive, the government must establish appropriate mechanisms to monitor and enforce these protections effectively. Without the correct implementation, any promise such a landmark proposition holds will fall flat.

Critically, the new law must also include the safety and working conditions of domestic workers. Many face hazardous and even abusive environments, and it is vital that there are accessible, safe channels through which domestic workers can report abuse, exploitation, or harassment without fear of retaliation.

It goes without saying that workers must feel empowered to voice grievances and seek justice -- this is fundamental to eradicating the systemic abuse many continue to endure.

Domestic workers have long earned respect through their indispensable work, but respect is simply insufficient. It is time now to ensure their rights, dignity, safety, and empowerment.