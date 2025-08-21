Cracking down on illegal extractors

We are appalled by the unchecked and illegal sand extraction from the banks of the Meghna River; this illegal extraction is already putting the 64-kilometre embankment under the Meghna-Dhanagoda flood control project at serious risk.

As such, the urgency could not be greater, and it is an issue that must be dealt with immediately. Such misdeeds have long posed a grave threat to the future of millions of people who live near the river, and if allowed to perpetuate, would wreak irreversible damage.

Unregulated extraction of sand does damage to the riverbed and riverbanks, increasing vulnerability to erosion and only exacerbating the potential for floods and consequently, loss of fertile agricultural lands, damage to homes and infrastructure, and displacement of thousands of families. To say that the economic and social costs are staggering and long-lasting would be an understatement.

That locals state that no action is being taken, while the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the region state that regular drives are being conducted and stern legal action would be taken against those involved points also to a disconnect -- one that also must be resolved. The relevant authorities and government bodies must offer more than empty words and truly clamp down on these illegal operations - urgently and decisively.

Rivers in Bangladesh are lifelines for millions, and any actions that destabilize them have severe consequences. Allowing illegal sand lifting to proceed is thus damaging our river systems, and with it, the welfare of millions of people, not to mention the grave threat to the environment and biodiversity it also causes.

It is time for this government, and indeed others in the future, to put an end to such actions and not allow the space for such miscreants to compromise our rivers any longer.