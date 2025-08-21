Driven to death

As a nation, we have reached a point where not a day goes by that we are reminded just how poor the state of our road safety is. Ideally, an organization such as the Road Safety Foundation should hardly have to exist, but its monthly tallies and breakdowns of road accidents expose just how much of a perennial issue this is.

According to the organization’s most recent report for the month of July, at least 418 people including 47 students were killed and 856 others injured in road accidents across the country. These are not statistics but a damning indictment of a system that continues to fail the people spectacularly.

The report further identifies the usual list of causes: Faulty vehicles, poorly maintained roads, reckless driving, etc. But these are merely symptoms, as the disease is far more profound and politically entrenched: A near-total absence of concrete traffic law enforcement and a culture of impunity that shields the powerful transport sector from any accountability.

The inclusion of 47 students in last month’s death toll is a particularly cruel irony -- this is a generation that witnessed the promises which arose from the student-led movement for road safety being offered to them, only to see them snatched away. These 47 deaths are only the newest reminder that the state is failing in its most fundamental duty: To protect the lives of its citizens.

The solution to our road safety issues require not new laws, but concrete, unwavering political will to enforce existing ones. It requires dismantling the culture of impunity, holding powerful transport lobbies to account, and investing in systemic changes -- from proper driver training and fitness checks to fixed wages and working hours for transport workers to eliminate the deadly race for passengers.

The memory of the 2018 movement and the monthly rolls of the dead demand more than hollow condolences and empty promises. They demand action for those of us still alive.