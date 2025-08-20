Letting Biman soar

To say that Biman Bangladesh has yet to live up to its status as our national carrier would be an understatement of the highest order, as its reputation has been marred by consistent technical mishaps, operational inefficiencies, and a general lack of accountability when it comes to leadership.

According to recent reports -- in the last month -- there have been more than 10 incidents in which Biman's Boeing and DHC Dash-8 aircraft experienced technical issues around the time of takeoff. Combined with the carrier’s usual issues, it’s no wonder that public trust over the embattled institution remains as low as it is.

However, to its credit, Biman has responded with urgency -- the formation of a high-powered committee, the introduction of night-shift engineering teams, and the removal of negligent personnel signal a welcome shift toward institutional responsibility. While these are steps in the right direction, as usual they must be sustained and deepened if the airline is to truly regain public trust.

What makes this moment particularly opportune is Biman’s record-breaking financial performance. With Tk 937 crore in unaudited profit for FY25 -- the highest in its 55-year history -- the airline has demonstrated that profitability is not beyond reach. Improved passenger services, streamlined airport procedures, and expanded cargo operations have all contributed to this success, but financial gain alone cannot mask its entrenched, systemic flaws.

As the national carrier, Biman must do more than turn a profit; it must serve the people with reliability, dignity, and transparency. To that end, one path worth exploring is, of course, privatization -- a carefully structured public-private partnership could inject much-needed efficiency, innovation, and accountability into Biman’s operations, as it would help the airline better align itself with global standards and competitive practices.

At the end of the day, the message is clear: Biman must do better and it must do more if it wishes to live up to its status as Bangladesh’s national carrier.