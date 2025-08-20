Doing a better job in our battle against mosquitoes

Every year on August 20, World Mosquito Day is commemorated to remind us of just how deadly these tiny insects are. Causing hundreds of thousands of deaths every year, with millions suffering from health complications, it is a day to reflect on the ongoing struggle with mosquito-borne diseases.

For Bangladesh, and our own ongoing battle against the numerous diseases that mosquitoes bring, this day is yet another reminder of the urgent need for more intensified efforts.

Mosquitoes have long been a major public health threat for us; with our hot and humid climate, dense population, this country is an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. However, we only exacerbate the problem at hand due to our negligent behaviour which further encourages their breeding.

Diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria continue to be a strain on public health resources. Dengue in particular has become more severe in recent years, resulting in hundreds of deaths annually and overwhelming our hospitals and health care services.

While there are government initiatives and public awareness campaigns, we have not succeeded in our fight against mosquitoes, and will not do so unless root causes are addressed. These include inadequate drainage, poor waste management, and a lack of sustained community engagement - all of which are responsible for mosquito breeding sites to only multiply.

To effectively control mosquitoes and reduce disease transmission, we must rely on measures that work, and listen to experts on the subject matter. Simply spraying insecticides everywhere will not get the job done.

Bangladesh must thus adopt a multi-faceted, science-driven approach; from strengthening surveillance systems to enhancing coordination among health, environment, and urban planning authorities, it is time for measures that treat this health crisis with the seriousness it has long demanded. The health and economic well-being of millions of Bangladeshis depend on it.