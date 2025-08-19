Nurturing our rivers

Our rivers have rightfully been considered the heart and soul of the country. However, with every passing year, callous industrialization, unchecked urbanization, and a culture of negligence and disregard are all but destroying them at an exponential level.

From untreated waste from factories and households to toxic chemicals and pesticides being dumped into rivers, it is no wonder that our rivers are dying, and with that, the very future of the fisheries industry has been jeopardized.

Indeed, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, inaugurating National Fisheries Week 2025, delivered a timely warning, stating that polluting our waters only hurts us. As a riverine country, we have sadly taken our rivers for granted, ignoring the vital role they play in food security and livelihoods for millions of Bangladeshis.

We must also remember that despite fish being central to our cuisine and economy, those at the heart of this industry are often marginalized, struggling with declining catches as rivers turn toxic. If we are to build a nation that is more equitable, then it starts with remembering those who put food on the table for us, and ensuring that they are able to do their jobs in a dignified manner where they are not cheated.

The need to act urgently is upon us to start saving our rivers and other water bodies while ensuring this sector can begin to thrive once again. From enforcing strict environmental regulations to promoting more participation in river and fisheries stewardship, from expanding social protections for fishing communities to investing in research on sustainable fishing, these are all viable options to begin exploring for the future of our nation.

Our future is inextricably linked to our rivers. It is time we begin nurturing, rather than exploiting, them to restore our riverine pride.