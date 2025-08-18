The case for green shipbuilding

For decades, Bangladesh's economic progress has been charted by the remarkable success of the RMG sector, which certainly propelled us onto the global stage, generated crucial foreign exchange, and employed millions. Yet, the very concentration that brought strength also brings vulnerability, as was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic and the political upheaval last year.

It is in that context that we have always been advocates of Bangladesh exploring every possible avenue to diversify its export basket, especially when it comes to our manufacturing industries, and, as Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan recently stated, the burgeoning global green shipbuilding industry -- valued at a staggering $155 billion -- potentially presents Bangladesh with its next great leap for bolstering our forex revenue.

Green shipbuilding has recently emerged as a uniquely promising candidate for Bangladesh’s export basket. Driven by stringent International Maritime Organization targets -- 40% carbon reduction by 2030 and 70% by 2050 -- the global maritime industry is undergoing a profound green transformation as shipping lines worldwide now demand vessels that are energy-efficient, low-emission, and powered by alternatives like Liquefied Natural Gas, hybrid systems, and even renewable energy.

This shift is not a niche trend; it is rapidly becoming the global standard, creating a massive and growing market for compliant shipbuilders.

Bangladesh possesses a nascent shipbuilding industry, having already exported 50 ships worth $200 million. While this is dwarfed by the dominance of China, South Korea, and Japan in the global market, it provides a crucial foundation. The challenge, and the immense opportunity, lies in pivoting decisively towards green shipbuilding.

While the RMG sector remains vital, true economic resilience lies in a diversified export basket. Over-reliance on a single sector exposes the nation to external shocks -- fluctuating global demand, price volatility, and shifting trade policies. With adequate policy support and the cooperation of financier and global markets, green shipbuilding can indeed be the next great vessel which carries our economy forward.