The stairway to hell

One of the more noticeable contradictions which has defined Dhaka’s development is in the disparity between the city’s macro and micro infrastructure. While our capital city is increasingly seeing the proliferation of high rise buildings, it has seen next to no progress when it comes to basic amenities such as public infrastructure, specifically pedestrian infrastructure. Pedestrians are forced to navigate broken footpaths, hazardous foot overbridges, and roads choked with traffic, all while dodging illegal encroachments enabled by systemic corruption.

A recent Dhaka Tribune story sheds light particularly on the abject state of the city’s foot overbridges, which goes into detail how many of the city’s overbridges have become unsafe and rendered practically unusable due to poor maintenance, illegal occupation, broken structures, billboard encroachments, and lack of lighting.

These are structures meant to ensure safe crossings, but due to administrative neglect have instead become dark, dilapidated, and crime-ridden -- women avoid overbridges such as the ones in Shukrabad and Sobhanbagh Masjid due to harassment, while muggers exploit the lack of lighting and surveillance. Even new installations, such as Farmgate’s footbridge, are rendered useless by non-functional escalators and hawker encroachments.

Indeed, even footpaths -- the most fundamental pedestrian infrastructure -- are no better. What should be safe walkways are instead cluttered with illegal shops, parked cars, and construction debris, that too with the tacit approval of law enforcement.

Encroachment of pedestrian infrastructure thrives because of a corrupt nexus between illegal occupiers and officials who turn a blind eye for bribes. While maintenance is delayed because it lacks political glamour and pedestrian safety is largely ignored because those in power rarely walk the streets themselves.

The administration needs to ensure immediate repairs and periodic maintenance for these structures, all the while ending the culture of encroachment. Dhaka cannot call itself a modern city while its pedestrians are left to fend for themselves -- it is high time our idea of urbanization moved past cosmetic progress.