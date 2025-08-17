The conversation on plastic needs to evolve

Plastic pollution has become one of the most pervasive environmental threats of our time. From microplastics in our food and water to mountains of waste choking rivers and coastlines, the crisis spans continents and ecosystems.

To that end, Bangladesh’s rejection of the latest draft of the Global Plastics Treaty is not an act of defiance but a call for integrity -- in a world drowning in plastic waste, where the poorest nations bear the brunt of environmental degradation, it is unconscionable that a treaty meant to curb this crisis would shy away from binding commitments and supply-side controls. Indeed, that a climate-threatened delta nation such as ours needs to lecture industrialized powers on environmental responsibility underscores the profound injustice at the heart of this crisis.

It should not fall on states which are already struggling with rising sea levels, extreme heat, and fragile infrastructure to dictate terms to the rest of the world. Yet, in Geneva, Bangladesh did just that as it called out the draft’s failure to address the full life-cycle of plastics, its silence on toxic chemicals, and its reliance on voluntary measures.

Bangladesh’s call for a circular economy, sustainable product design, and a just transition for waste workers is not radical -- these are the very principles that should guide any serious global effort to tackle plastic pollution. And plastic pollution is certainly an issue in Bangladesh, as our rivers are clogged with plastic debris, our landfills overflow, and our informal waste workers operate without protection or dignity.

The stakes are nothing if not existential.

The draft is emblematic of the lack of justice which rests at the heart of the climate crisis, as affluent, industrialized nations all but refuse to acknowledge their responsibility for the state of our planet, choosing instead to yield accountability to the public and hurting the growth potential of emerging economies in the process.

Bangladesh’s voice should be considered a blueprint, and the treaty must evolve to reflect the urgency of the crisis and the disproportionate burden borne by vulnerable nations. If the world is to move forward, it must listen to those on the frontlines.