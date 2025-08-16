A model partnership

Bangladesh and Malaysia share a longstanding relationship rooted in shared values, regional cooperation, and mutual economic interests. Over the decades, this partnership has evolved through labour migration, trade, education, and diplomatic engagement, and as one of the premier destinations for Bangladeshi migrant workers, it is up to the current administration to find new opportunities of bolstering this partnership.

To that end, the recent visit of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to Malaysia marks a promising chapter in Bangladesh’s bilateral diplomacy, however, Bangladesh must now move decisively to convert diplomatic momentum into tangible outcomes. To that end, the signing of eight bilateral instruments -- ranging from migration management to investment facilitation -- is a commendable start. But, as usual, the real test lies in implementation and sustained engagement.

Malaysia remains a vital destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, yet the sector is plagued by inefficiencies, undocumented labour, and exploitative practices. Bangladesh must prioritize transparent recruitment mechanisms, digital verification systems, and bilateral labour agreements that protect workers’ rights while meeting Malaysia’s labour market needs.



On the investment front, Malaysia’s footprint in Bangladesh is nowhere near as big as it could be, but a lot of that has to do with our country’s incredibly unpredictable and often even inconducive investment climate which sees factors such as administrative corruption and unchecked red-tape make setting up shop a nightmare for businesses and investors.

Furthermore, Bangladesh’s call for stronger ASEAN involvement in resolving the Rohingya crisis is incredibly timely, to which end Malaysia -- as a vocal member of ASEAN -- can be a strategic ally in pushing for regional accountability and humanitarian support.