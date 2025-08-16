Saturday, August 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

A model partnership

Bangladesh must prioritize transparent recruitment mechanisms, digital verification systems, and bilateral labour agreements

 

Update : 16 Aug 2025, 02:50 PM
Bangladesh and Malaysia share a longstanding relationship rooted in shared values, regional cooperation, and mutual economic interests. Over the decades, this partnership has evolved through labour migration, trade, education, and diplomatic engagement, and as one of the premier destinations for Bangladeshi migrant workers, it is up to the current administration to find new opportunities of bolstering this partnership.
 
To that end, the recent visit of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to Malaysia marks a promising chapter in Bangladesh’s bilateral diplomacy, however, Bangladesh must now move decisively to convert diplomatic momentum into tangible outcomes. To that end, the signing of eight bilateral instruments -- ranging from migration management to investment facilitation -- is a commendable start. But, as usual, the real test lies in implementation and sustained engagement.
 
Malaysia remains a vital destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, yet the sector is plagued by inefficiencies, undocumented labour, and exploitative practices. Bangladesh must prioritize transparent recruitment mechanisms, digital verification systems, and bilateral labour agreements that protect workers’ rights while meeting Malaysia’s labour market needs.

 

On the investment front, Malaysia’s footprint in Bangladesh is nowhere near as big as it could be, but a lot of that has to do with our country’s incredibly unpredictable and often even inconducive investment climate which sees factors such as administrative corruption and unchecked red-tape make setting up shop a nightmare for businesses and investors.
 
Furthermore, Bangladesh’s call for stronger ASEAN involvement in resolving the Rohingya crisis is incredibly timely, to which end Malaysia -- as a vocal member of ASEAN -- can be a strategic ally in pushing for regional accountability and humanitarian support.
 
Malaysia has been one of Bangladesh’s strongest bilateral partners, and the potential to take this partnership to new heights has never been stronger. It is time for the interim government to maximize its global goodwill and build on such relationships.
Read More

A key milestone for economic recovery

The ethical dilemma of university in Bangladesh

Power, profits, and politics

Waiting for a return to a known devil

A day of loss

An environmental tragedy

Latest News

Three bodies recovered from construction site in Dhaka's Bashundhara

Gopalganj journalist injured in Chhatra, Jubo Dal attack

Toffee to stream every 2025–26 English Premier League match live in Bangladesh

Unidentified man dies as vehicle hits him in Dhaka’s Kadamtali

Woman dies from electrocution in Kurigram

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x