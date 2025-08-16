A key milestone for economic recovery

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves standing at $30 billion, with the BPM6 accounting method formulated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amount being at $25.82bn, signals that economic recovery, despite continuing to face numerous challenges, is on the right track, and should help bring some much needed optimism by creating a more stable environment for growth and investment.

Much of this steady increase can be attributed to the hard work of our migrant workers who have now taken to formal channels for their remittance - this surge in remittance inflows, along with increased support from international lenders has helped us to start regaining our financial footing.

Such stability should send a positive message to citizens, businesses, and global investors alike. With that said, this is just the beginning, and we have much work left to be done before we can be confident about these reserves.

Much of the recent increase has come from a mix of remittance inflows, loans, and temporary policy measures. However, for us to sustain this increase and indeed reach a place of true stability, we require broad-based reforms that will not stop with this administration, and thus must be taken up by successive governments.

Challenges such as our narrow export base, inefficient tax collection, and the bureaucratic procedures that harm our investment climate continue to persist, in addition to the overall vulnerabilities in our governance.

While there may be optimism today, for that to become lasting progress, we must continue with our efforts to reform the financial sector in addition to diversifying our exports, bolstering domestic productivity, and eliminating the hurdles that make business and investment so difficult in this country.

Care should be given now to not let the reserves dip below this mark again. It is time for both policy-makers and the private sector to kick on and use this momentum to continue fortifying our economy.