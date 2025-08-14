An environmental tragedy

It is truly disheartening to see the rampant environmental destruction unfolding in Bangladesh’s Sylhet region. The looting of the iconic white stones at Sadapathar and Bholaganj is a glaring indictment of not just governance failure, but the pervasive culture of impunity that continues to protect the powerful while the entire nation suffers.

These extraordinary natural landmarks are symbols of our nation’s beauty and a draw for tourism, yet are being stripped bare. Such wanton extraction, in addition to destroying the environment, simultaneously jeopardizes the ecological balance of the region and also the livelihoods of local communities. The scale of stone looting is staggering, with experts estimating losses worth hundreds of crores of taka, executed through organized syndicates backed by politically influential figures.

That illegal extraction has reportedly surged sharply over the past year is a terrible look for the current administration and speaks to an alarming lack of administrative action. Despite numerous media reports, community protests, and formal complaints from environmental groups, local authorities have continued to largely be silent -- acting as spectators rather than protectors of the environment.

This unfolding crisis however is only part of a much more troubling pattern in Bangladesh -- the systematic looting of natural resources by the politically-connected. It is emblematic of a culture that has long prioritized short-term gain over sustainable stewardship.

However, this nation’s natural heritage has never been a resource to be plundered with such disregard. Instead, it is a legacy to be preserved for future generations. To repeatedly fail on this front is to compromise the very foundations of our potential for sustainable development and prosperity.

Environmental neglect and destruction is destroying Bangladesh’s future -- socially and economically in addition to ecologically. We expect the authorities concerned to act now and begin holding all perpetrators accountable, regardless of political affiliation. The inaction we have seen thus far will not do.