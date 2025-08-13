The transport lobby is killing us

Despite years of public outcry and mounting evidence, Bangladesh’s roads remain littered with decrepit buses and other human hauliers. These vehicles, which are already decades past their prime, have long been considered active threats to public health and safety, and yet successive governments have failed to act decisively, bowing to pressure from powerful transport lobby groups which continue to hold the health of the wider public hostage.

To this end, a recent Dhaka Tribune report sheds light on just how the interim government is seemingly following the footsteps of the deposed Awami League government in its own inaction regarding this issue.

Despite its long tenure and repeated pledges to clean up the nation’s transport sector, the previous government left behind a legacy of inaction on this front -- for context, a 2010 BRTA directive to phase out vehicles older than 20–25 years was never meaningfully enforced. Instead, our roads and highways grew more dangerous, our air became more poisonous, and the public more vulnerable, while the transport sector grew more emboldened by its influence.

Under the interim government, that legacy inaction is ostensibly being honoured. According to the report, during a recent meeting, transport operators demanded a five-year extension to vehicle lifespans and a halt to impounding unfit vehicles. Rather than standing firm, the government offered a gradual phase-out, which is nothing if not a euphemism for delay.

Simply put, this is capitulation to a syndicate which cares very little for public safety.

The impact of unfit vehicles, especially large-scale vehicles such as buses and trucks, on our air quality has been well established -- Dhaka’s air quality ranks among the worst globally, with PM2.5 levels exceeding WHO guidelines by staggering levels. However, the culture of competition fomented within the transport sector, where drivers are all but incentivized to drive recklessly, has directly resulted in innumerable deaths across Bangladesh. This is what capitulation and inaction does.

What is needed is not another round of negotiations with vested interests, but bold, uncompromising action. Which is why the government must resist illogical demands and prioritize the health and safety of its citizens above the profits of a lobby group. Failure to do so means watching our loved ones die a quick death on the roads or a slower death by poison air.