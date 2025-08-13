Will Bangladesh ever be safe?

We are worried but not surprised by the results of the recent national survey revealing that around 80% of people in Bangladesh are increasingly concerned about mob violence. In addition, 56% of respondents were also concerned about women's safety, 61% about safety at night, and 67% about harassment based on clothing.

The survey, conducted via telephone interviews with men and women across 64 districts underscores a grim reality for the nation: That the majority of people, regardless of their location, do not feel safe in this country.

Mob violence in Bangladesh is sadly not a new phenomenon, and it has existed ever since our inception. However, there can be questioning its rapid escalation over the past year -- a reality that is deeply troubling. These acts of collective violence, often triggered by rumours and social media misinformation have done incalculable damage to erode trust in the rule of law - trust that was already at rock bottom.

Along with mob violence, it is equally concerning and outrageous that remains a nation where women continue to feel unsafe, especially with regard to their choice of attire. These are systemic issues tied to misogyny, gender-based violence, and social injustice that do nothing more than hold the nation back and make it a worse nation to be in for half of its population.

These concerns have no overnight fixes, yet there is an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to begin addressing them, to start the process of restoring confidence and safety in public spaces. It requires strong political will, together with the need for better law enforcement capacity.

To neglect these issues is to risk permanent damage to a nation looking to become a better version of itself. The time to focus on eliminating mob violence and safeguarding women's safety is now.