We cannot ignore the lack of investment and growth

While there was always an expectation that economic growth and investment would stagnate given what the nation experienced a year ago, nevertheless, the continuing slump when it comes to investment and growth warrants attention. Indeed, such a persistent slide threatens not just immediate growth any longer but weakens the very foundation of our long-term economic future.

Private investment has fallen to historic lows at just 22.48% of GDP for FY 2024–25 with capital machinery imports below even pandemic levels. Equally troubling are the structural challenges hobbling the economy, with energy supply disruptions and inconsistent gas provision to factories hampering manufacturing output.

To address these issues, we must address the age-old problems that we have always had. Despite the changes to the nation, bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption have not gone away, and the current political uncertainty has only exacerbated trust in institutions and thereby deterring both domestic and foreign investors.

While much is spoken about what is to happen next year as a result of the election, safeguarding our economic progress requires the foundation to be there from this point onwards, with this and successive administrations needing to restore political stability and institutional credibility. This must then be followed by reforms that improve governance, streamline regulations, and better our woeful ease of doing business.

The nation appears to currently be in limbo, but a failure to tackle these issues risks economic stagnation and even slower growth. For a nation that has already rightfully been criticized for having jobless growth, this does not bode well. Our economic future thus hinges on decisive, coherent action. We cannot afford complacency.