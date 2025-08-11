Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Turning over a new leaf

Forests are not a luxury, they are a bulwark 

Update : 11 Aug 2025, 12:02 PM
Bangladesh’s forests are living testaments to our natural heritage, ecological resilience, and are indeed an inextricable part of our national identity. Yet, despite their irreplaceable value, forest coverage remains alarmingly low, hovering around 14-17% in recent years.
 
The government’s recent announcement of its plans to increase the nation’s overall forest coverage to the 20% mark, then, is an admirable and realistic first step in undoing the two decades of damage which has resulted in our forests losing ground.
 
According to reports, the plan is to carry out afforestation efforts riverine chars, coastal belts, and fallow lands across Bangladesh. Indeed, this comes across as a sound strategic shift towards ecological restoration, as these areas, often vulnerable to erosion and sudden climate shocks, can become buffers against natural disasters when revitalized.
 
Of course, expansion of forestry must go hand in hand with conservation of ecology and wildlife, which is why the stated introduction of digital monitoring systems and modern training for forest workers signals a welcome move toward accountability and transparency. Our forest management efforts have long suffered from opacity and under-resourcing, which is why -- if implemented effectively -- these reforms could transform the Forest Department into a pro-active guardian of our green zones.
 
Forests are not a luxury, they are a bulwark -- they help regulate our climate, purify our air, and anchor our soil. But more than that, forests reflect who we are as a nation. In a rapidly urbanizing landscape, preserving and expanding our forests is a declaration that we refuse to sever our bond with nature.
Read More

Symbolic seats will no longer do

The July Revolution revives memories of a winter uprising

If you cannot protect, why pretend to rule?

Credit without free passes

Our economic woes go beyond inflation

When it comes to battling dengue, start at the source

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x