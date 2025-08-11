Turning over a new leaf

Bangladesh’s forests are living testaments to our natural heritage, ecological resilience, and are indeed an inextricable part of our national identity. Yet, despite their irreplaceable value, forest coverage remains alarmingly low, hovering around 14-17% in recent years.

The government’s recent announcement of its plans to increase the nation’s overall forest coverage to the 20% mark, then, is an admirable and realistic first step in undoing the two decades of damage which has resulted in our forests losing ground.

According to reports, the plan is to carry out afforestation efforts riverine chars, coastal belts, and fallow lands across Bangladesh. Indeed, this comes across as a sound strategic shift towards ecological restoration, as these areas, often vulnerable to erosion and sudden climate shocks, can become buffers against natural disasters when revitalized.

Of course, expansion of forestry must go hand in hand with conservation of ecology and wildlife, which is why the stated introduction of digital monitoring systems and modern training for forest workers signals a welcome move toward accountability and transparency. Our forest management efforts have long suffered from opacity and under-resourcing, which is why -- if implemented effectively -- these reforms could transform the Forest Department into a pro-active guardian of our green zones.

Forests are not a luxury, they are a bulwark -- they help regulate our climate, purify our air, and anchor our soil. But more than that, forests reflect who we are as a nation. In a rapidly urbanizing landscape, preserving and expanding our forests is a declaration that we refuse to sever our bond with nature.