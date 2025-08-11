Symbolic seats will no longer do

Despite decades of democratic progress, women’s representation in Bangladeshi politics remains strikingly inadequate. While the nation has seen female leadership at the highest levels, this visibility has not translated into widespread political empowerment. Indeed, if anything, women continue to be under-represented in parliament, nearly forgotten about in party structures, and excluded from meaningful decision-making.

Our nation’s existing system of having reserved seats for women, filled through party nomination rather than direct election, has done little to challenge this imbalance. Instead, it has perpetuated a culture of tokenism that treats women’s participation as ceremonial rather than substantive.

Which is why the recent proposal to allocate a mere 5% of parliamentary seats to women by the National Consensus Commission is seen as that very culture being perpetuated and has rightly drawn widespread criticism. At a recent roundtable dubbed "Women's Seats in Parliament and Women's Political Empowerment," experts pointed out the innumerable issues with this existing system expressing that, at the current rate, it would take another 25 years for women to reach even 33% representation in parliament.

Reserved seats, that too at incredibly low percentages, filled through party nomination rather than direct election, have become a mechanism for sidelining women rather than elevating them. This has resulted in a political landscape where female political figures are present but rarely empowered.

If Bangladesh wishes to actually reshape itself as an inclusive democracy, the country must move beyond symbolic quotas. To that end, direct elections to reserved seats must be institutionalized, while political parties must be held accountable for nominating women in general constituencies.

The disappointment surrounding the interim government’s plans to ensure increased women’s participation in our political landscape is palpable. But there is still time for the administration to turn things around, to that end a roadmap that sets clear targets for goals such as 33% representation in the next parliament and a 50-50 split in the long term is going to be instrumental.

The political empowerment of women should not be a matter of charity -- it is a necessity for the long-term health of our democracy.