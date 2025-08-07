A police that protects, not persecutes

Bangladesh’s law enforcement has long struggled to live up to its fundamental duty of protecting the people, as decades of politicization and impunity have left the police as instruments of fear and coercion. To say that our police force’s history of arbitrary arrests, custodial deaths, and widespread corruption have left citizens wary of seeking help from those sworn to protect them would not be an overstatement.

In this context, the government’s renewed commitment to reforming Bangladesh’s law enforcement is a welcome step, but, as usual, such commitments must go beyond institutional reshuffling. If the police are to truly become “pro-people,” as the Home Adviser recently asserted, then the culture within law enforcement must undergo a fundamental transformation -- that means rooting out corruption, ending heavy-handed behaviour, and fostering a system of accountability that puts citizens first.

The relationship between law enforcement and the public has, for too long, been defined by fear instead of trust because of the aforementioned reasons. While the suggested formation of an independent National Police Commission and necessary amendments to outdated laws such as the Police Act 1861 are steps in the right direction, they must be matched by a change in behavior on the ground, which means better vetting processes during the recruitment process and necessary sensitivity training regarding conduct with civilians.

However, the prevailing problem with our law enforcement still happens to be corruption. To that end, the culture of impunity -- where malfeasance is quietly buried or brushed aside -- must be eradicated. Only then can the police begin to earn the trust of the communities they serve.

The new Bangladesh, free from the clutches of a corrupt government, deserves a police force that protects, not persecutes.