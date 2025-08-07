Looking at elections with cautious optimism

The announcement of the next general election - set for before Ramadan in February 2026 - has unquestionably reinvigorated many in the nation’s political landscape, and we must thank Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for finally setting a more definitive timeline for the elections. After more than a decade without a genuinely free or fair election, this clear timeline was much needed for the country and presents the opportunity for national renewal.

Indeed, the chief adviser urging citizens to treat the coming election like a festival sets the right tone; for too long, the people of Bangladesh have been denied the dignity of choosing their leaders in a transparent and participatory process. The promise of a peaceful, festive, and inclusive polling day, a day to witness democracy in action once again, is a vision worthy of aspiration.

However, this fresh start demands to be taken seriously to get right, and much of this will rest on the Election Commission (EC) to do its job properly, pro-actively preventing any wrongdoings leading up to the election and ensuring that, unlike the past, every citizen’s voice is counted. Even before the date itself, we expect the EC to have open communication and logistical preparedness. This nation has long lost faith in the process of elections, and the EC must play the major role in restoring this faith.

And while the announcement is significant, it must not eclipse the ongoing task of national reform. Breaking free from authoritarian patterns and fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and justice across every sector is what will define our eventual success.

The coming months thus are not just about holding an election but continuing to work towards bringing back democratic ideals to this country, this time for good.